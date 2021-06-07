india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Woman Official Enters Manhole to Inspect Cleaning Work in Maharashtra
1-MIN READ

Woman Official Enters Manhole to Inspect Cleaning Work in Maharashtra

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

She was inspecting various drains and the cleaning and desilting works.

A woman sanitary inspector got down into a manhole herself to check the drain cleaning work done by a contractor for monsoon season in Maharashtra's Thane district. A video has gone viral on social media in which the saree-clad official from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) was seen getting down into the manhole using a ladder and then coming out after some time on Sunday.

She was inspecting various drains and the cleaning and desilting works done by contractors in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, which faces problems of choked drains and flooding every monsoon season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 07, 2021, 20:54 IST