In Grim Reminder of Nirbhaya, Woman Gang-raped on Moving Bus in Meerut; 3rd Such Case in UP in One Month

A passenger was allegedly gang-raped inside a running bus for the entire night on Friday and was later thrown out of the bus in a grim reminder of the Nirbhaya gangrape in Delhi that shook the nation in 2012.

The woman was found lying unconscious on Delhi Road in Meerut on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital where she later recounted the horrific crime.

This is the third such incident in Uttar Pradesh in the last one month where a passenger on the way to Delhi was gang-raped on a moving bus by the staff.

According to local media reports, the victim told the police that she had boarded a bus from Bhaisali bus stand on Friday night. On the bus, she was reportedly offered soft drink which turned out to be spiked. She lost consciousness and was gang-raped by the driver and the conductor through the night.

Police have recorded the woman’s statement and sent her for medical examination.

Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni confirmed the incident and said that efforts were on to nab the culprits using CCTV footage.

With inputs from IANS