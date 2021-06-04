Woman Out To Buy Medicines With Mother Kidnapped And Killed In Muzaffarpur

The woman’s family suspects the accused raped her before killing her and dumping her body at the Kadani river. The family also revealed that the three accused Deepak, Ranjit Sonu and Ganesh are bootleggers who used to wander around the Madhopur chowk to sell liquor.

The family lodged an FIR at the Maniyari police station after the woman was kidnapped. On Wednesday, the police found a body in the Kadani river in Chandrahati village. However, the authorities could not identify the woman as her face was disfigured. The family arrived the next day at the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) where they recognised the clothes and confirmed the body was of their daughter.

The police handed over the body to the family for last rites, but the relatives said they will not conduct their daughter’s funeral until the accused are arrested. The police then nabbed the three accused with the help of the relatives.

Muzaffarpur’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Syed Imran Masoor said the woman’s body was burnt, and added that the arrested suspects are being questioned.

Muzaffarpur unfortunately has been in news for crimes against women. The district was in the national spotlight in 2018 when a shelter home, run by an NGO, was found to have dozens of sexual abuse cases against the inmates. The involvement of government and politicians also emerged in the case. Politician Brajesh Thakur was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case by a Delhi court in February 2020. Many others associated with the shelter home were also convicted.

