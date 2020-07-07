Woman Panchayat Officer in Uttar Pradesh Kills Self; Father Alleges She Was 'Murdered'

A 27-year-old woman panchayat executive officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation here in Uttar Pradesh, with her father claiming that she was "murdered".

The officer's family stays in Ghazipur district of the state.

Mani Manjari Rai in her suicide note, which was recovered from the spot, said that she was "cheated and had to do some wrong work", Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said.

Her body was found hanging in a room at her rented accommodation at Awas Vikas Colony on Monday night, he said.

Rai was the executive officer of the Maniya Nagar Panchayat and this was her first posting to Ballia, Yadav said, adding that the matter is being probed.

The executive officer's father, Jai Thakur Rai, claimed that his daughter did not commit suicide but was "murdered" and "hanged".

"My daughter cannot commit suicide. She was murdered. I don't know who murdered her. It was done for payment and wrong work in the panchayat. I want justice." he alleged.