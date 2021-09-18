Woman Plots Husband’s Murder to Marry 18-Year-Old Cousin in Bihar’s Madhubani

A woman in Madhubani district of Bihar plotted her husband’s death to live with her 18-year-old boyfriend. The fact came to light during the investigation of a murder case by Madhubani police.

A senior officer of Bihar Police said, “Body of a man was recovered from the outskirts of the Bhairavnath village in JhanJharpur block of the district earlier this week on September 15.”

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jhanjharpur told the media that during the probe the police identified the deceased as one Mohammad Mashook, a resident of Bhagwatipur village under Pandaul police station jurisdiction.

The officer further added that during our probe we learnt that Mashook’s wife was having an extramarital affair with her 18-year-old cousin.

“During investigation we learnt that Mashook and his wife, Nasima Khatoon, used to have regular quarrels due to her cousin’s frequent visit to their house,” said a police officer of Bhairavnath police station.

The officer further added, “We detained the mother of three, Nasima Khatoon for questioning. Earlier she denied having any relationship with her cousin Mohammad Sonu. But later she accepted having an affair with Sonu.”

The woman told the police that she got attracted towards Sonu as her husband used to physically and mentally torture her. “The duo wanted to murder the husband of the woman, so they planned to kill Mashook. Sonu with the help of three other friends killed Nasima’s husband;” said the officer.

“We have arrested Sonu, Mohammad Barkat, Md Ujair, and Md Ikram. Sonu’s friend told the police that first they called Mashook to have drinks with them. After consuming alcohol they took Mashook near Mehant Pool and stabbed him to death,” added the officer.

The officer informed that during interrogation one of the accused also told the police that Khatoon’s mother was also involved in the conspiracy. All the arrested accused have been sent to jail.

