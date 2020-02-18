Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Frustrated over His 'Tipsy Ways', Woman Poisons Son, Then Chops up His Body and Scatters It around Town

The woman was apparently frustrated as the son would often create a ruckus in an inebriated state. He is said to have faced disciplinary action in his workplace earlier after being found drunk at his job, said the police.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
Theni (TN): In a macabre incident in Tamil Nadu, an engineer was allegedly poisoned to death by his mother before she chopped him into pieces, apparently frustrated over his tipsy ways, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near neighbouring Cumbum. The headless torso of the victim Vigneswaran, in his late 20s, was earlier found with his limbs chopped and police had investigated the matter after registering a case.

The body parts were strewn in different parts of the town, they said.

Police said enquiries revealed that a woman and a man were seen dumping something in a gunny bag at the location. They then accessed CCTV visuals and questioned the mother of the victim, who admitted to her alleged crime, police said.

She was apparently frustrated over her son's tipsy ways, as he had often created a ruckus in an inebriated state.

He is said to have faced disciplinary action in his workplace earlier, after being found drunk at his job. He was also allegedly involved in some theft cases, police said.

On Sunday, when Vigneswaran came home, his mother served him poison laced food and he subsequently died after consuming it, police said.

Later, the woman severed the head from the body and chopped off the limbs with a machete before dumping them off elsewhere, they said.

Police said investigation was on to find out who helped the woman in disposing off her son's body.

