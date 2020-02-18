Frustrated over His 'Tipsy Ways', Woman Poisons Son, Then Chops up His Body and Scatters It around Town
The woman was apparently frustrated as the son would often create a ruckus in an inebriated state. He is said to have faced disciplinary action in his workplace earlier after being found drunk at his job, said the police.
Representative image
Theni (TN): In a macabre incident in Tamil Nadu, an engineer was allegedly poisoned to death by his mother before she chopped him into pieces, apparently frustrated over his tipsy ways, police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened near neighbouring Cumbum. The headless torso of the victim Vigneswaran, in his late 20s, was earlier found with his limbs chopped and police had investigated the matter after registering a case.
The body parts were strewn in different parts of the town, they said.
Police said enquiries revealed that a woman and a man were seen dumping something in a gunny bag at the location. They then accessed CCTV visuals and questioned the mother of the victim, who admitted to her alleged crime, police said.
She was apparently frustrated over her son's tipsy ways, as he had often created a ruckus in an inebriated state.
He is said to have faced disciplinary action in his workplace earlier, after being found drunk at his job. He was also allegedly involved in some theft cases, police said.
On Sunday, when Vigneswaran came home, his mother served him poison laced food and he subsequently died after consuming it, police said.
Later, the woman severed the head from the body and chopped off the limbs with a machete before dumping them off elsewhere, they said.
Police said investigation was on to find out who helped the woman in disposing off her son's body.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Job is Done Before the Release of the Film, Says Sara Ali Khan Post Love Aaj Kal
- Arti Singh Says Krushna Abhishek was Upset with Her for Talking About Attempted Rape on Bigg Boss 13
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update to Bring Sight For UZI, DBS Shotgun, Amusement Park and More
- Kolkata's 'Protest Poet' EPR is Singing on CAA, Jamia Violence, and Farmer Suicides. And, Asking Questions
- Nusrat Jahan, Dev, Jeet Gannguli, Arindam Sil Mourn Death of Veteran Bengali Actor Tapas Pal