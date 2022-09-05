Woman Poisons Boy to Death for Faring Better Than Daughter in Academics

In an apparent act of envy, a 43 year-old woman in Karaikal allegedly poisoned a boy for scoring higher marks than her daughter and has been arrested, police on Monday. The deceased, identified as 13 year-old Balamanikandan, was a class 8 student and studied along with J Sagayarani Victoriya’s daughter in a local school in Karaikal, police said. They said Victoriya had allegedly poisoned the boy as she was envious of him excelling in academics and extracurricular activities as against her daughter. Sources said Victoriya impersonated as the victim’s mother on Friday and handed over two bottles of soft drink with the school watchman to be given to Balamanikandan. After consuming one bottle of the soft drink, the boy started vomiting when he reached home. His parents got him admitted to a private hospital and he returned home after treatment. However, he fell sick again on Saturday and was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Karaikal.

He died on the night of Saturday. Earlier, he told his mother he had fallen sick after taking the first bottle of soft drink that was handed over to him, after being told she had given it. Subsequently, the victim’s parents filed a complaint with the Karaikal police suspecting some foul play.

Police registered a case and a special team zeroed in on Victoriya based on investigation and she admitted to handing over soft drinks laced with poison. The arrested woman was presented in the local court and lodged in jail.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday expressed deep concern and grief over the incident, while addressing Teachers Day celebrations. “I am really pained to come across the incident of a boy being poisoned to death,” she said.

