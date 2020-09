Woman Poisons Children, Kills Self: Police

Jaipur: A 29-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death after feeding poisonous food to her two minor children in Banswara district of Rajasthan. Pari mixed some poisonous substance in the food of her daughter Alka (7) and son Alpe (4) on Sunday night and fed it to them before hanging herself from the ceiling fan, said Kushangar police station SHO Pradeep Kumar on Monday.

He said matter came to light on Monday after which the three bodies were shifted to the local hospital. The woman’s husband lives in Kuwait and she was living here with two children. Reasons of the suicide are not clear, he said, adding, that the matter is being probed.

