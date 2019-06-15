English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Poisons Daughter, Commits Suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Minu, wife of Sushil Kumar, poisoned her seven-year-old daughter and later consumed poison herself over a family dispute, according to officials.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar A 35-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her daughter to death before committing suicide at Nara village under Mansurpur Police Station in the district on Saturday, police said.
Minu, wife of Sushil Kumar, poisoned her seven-year-old daughter and later consumed poison herself over a family dispute, officials said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem.
