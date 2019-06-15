Take the pledge to vote

Woman Poisons Daughter, Commits Suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Minu, wife of Sushil Kumar, poisoned her seven-year-old daughter and later consumed poison herself over a family dispute, according to officials.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Woman Poisons Daughter, Commits Suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar A 35-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her daughter to death before committing suicide at Nara village under Mansurpur Police Station in the district on Saturday, police said.

Minu, wife of Sushil Kumar, poisoned her seven-year-old daughter and later consumed poison herself over a family dispute, officials said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

