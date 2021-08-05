Woman, Priest Thrashed Public For Having an Affair in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh

A woman and priest of the Sarneshwar Mahadev temple in the Gangarar police station area of the Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan were allegedly beaten up on July 30 by an angry mob who accused them of having an illicit affair. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows a woman and a priest being beaten up inside the temple. The woman was also stripped of her clothes while being beaten. After the video went viral, the female victim lodged a complaint with Rajendra Prasad Goyal, the Superintendent of Police on Tuesday. According to the reports, the police have begun a probe and are also preparing to initiate action against the people who uploaded the video online.

In her complaint, the woman said that she and her family shared a good and cordial relationship with the priest and his wife. The two families often participated together in the rituals inside the temple. On July 30, she was present at the temple and waiting for the priest’s wife to arrive. Suddenly, some people barged inside the temple and started assaulting her and also the priest, accusing them of having an affair.

The victim has said that the video has not only damaged her reputation but also made life difficult for her and her husband who works in a reputable organization. In the FIR, the woman has mentioned around 6 to 7 names. She has also warned that she would take up the issue with the higher authorities if she was not delivered justice in the matter.

