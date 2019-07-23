Woman Pushed Into Deep Gorge by Live-in Partner on Way to Meet His Relatives in Uttarakhand
Representative image.
Dehradun: A woman from Delhi suffered grievous injuries after she was pushed into a deep gorge by her live-in partner at Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday when Birendra Patwal brought the woman to introduce her to his relatives at his native Advani village from Delhi in a taxi.
The couple started trekking towards the village after leaving the taxi. After walking for few minutes, Patwal pushed the woman, who is originally from West Bengal, into the deep gorge.
On Monday morning, the local people with the help of 108 ambulance personnel rescued her and took her to a hospital after hearing her cries. The woman received multiple fractures in her arms and legs, police said.
Initial investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with Patwal for two years and was living with him in Delhi.
Police has launched a manhunt to nab Patwal, who is absconding.
