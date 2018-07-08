GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Raises Alarm After Finding Husband Trying To Rape 10-Year-Old

The accused tried to rape a 10-year- old girl when his wife found him and raised an alarm.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2018, 10:35 PM IST
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Balaghat: A man fled after his wife caught him undressing a minor girl, in an attempt to rape her, in Birsa area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Sunday.

"Saku Netam (25) tried to rape the 10-year-old girl, a student of Class 5, while she was alone at her house on Friday evening. However, Netam's wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw the accused undressing the victim," said Birsa police station Inspector Nilesh Parteti.

He added that the accused, who is known to the victim's family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

"The victim's family filed a complaint on Sunday. Netam has been charged with trying to rape the minor as well as house trespass under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Inspector Parteti said.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
