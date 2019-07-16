Woman Raped and Killed in Giridih District; Accused Villager Absconding

Giridih: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said Tuesday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Khori-Mahua, Rajeev Kumar said the body of the woman was found on Tuesday morning at Kosogo-Nadodighi village under Deori police station and sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy.

Prima facie the woman died following throttling, the SDPO said. The husband of the woman has accused a villager of the crime, the SDPO said, adding that the accused is absconding.