Woman Raped and Killed in Giridih District; Accused Villager Absconding

Prima facie the woman died following throttling and her husband has accused a villager of the crime, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Woman Raped and Killed in Giridih District; Accused Villager Absconding
Representative image.
Giridih: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said Tuesday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Khori-Mahua, Rajeev Kumar said the body of the woman was found on Tuesday morning at Kosogo-Nadodighi village under Deori police station and sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy.

Prima facie the woman died following throttling, the SDPO said. The husband of the woman has accused a villager of the crime, the SDPO said, adding that the accused is absconding.

