English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Raped and Killed in Giridih District; Accused Villager Absconding
Prima facie the woman died following throttling and her husband has accused a villager of the crime, police said.
Representative image.
Loading...
Giridih: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said Tuesday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Khori-Mahua, Rajeev Kumar said the body of the woman was found on Tuesday morning at Kosogo-Nadodighi village under Deori police station and sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy.
Prima facie the woman died following throttling, the SDPO said. The husband of the woman has accused a villager of the crime, the SDPO said, adding that the accused is absconding.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai Police Flaunts 'Khaki Swag' after #SareeTwitter Trends on Social Media
- From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter
- Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
- Amala Paul Reacts to Ex-Husband AL Vijay’s Marriage with R Aishwarya
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
Photogallery
Loading...