Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Raped by Policeman and His Aide in Odisha's Puri

The victim, during the sexual assault, could grab the wallet of one of the accused and the photo-identity card and Aadhaar card of his was recovered from it.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Raped by Policeman and His Aide in Odisha's Puri
Representative image.

Puri (Odisha): A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons including a policeman inside a police quarter in Odisha's temple town of Puri on Monday.

Police said the woman lodged a complaint saying a man, who identified himself as a police personnel, offered her a lift in his car while she was waiting at a bus stand in Nimapara town.

"I was on my way from Bhubaneswar to my village at Kakatpur. I believed him and accepted the lift," the woman told reporters outside Kumbharpada police station where she filed her complaint.

She found three other men in the car after she got into it, the woman said. "Instead of taking me towards Kakatpur, they took me to Puri town. The four took me to a house where two of them

raped me while two others left after closing the door from outside," the victim claimed.

The house was a police quarter near Jhadeswari Club in Puri town.

The victim, during the sexual assault, could grab the wallet of one of the accused and the photo-identity card and Aadhaar card of his was recovered from it, the police said. So far, the police identified one of the accused whose cards were found.

He is a police constable and has been arrested and suspended, a police officer said. Puri Superintendent of Police Uma Shankar Das said efforts are on to nab the other accused.

Two special squads have been formed to probe the incident, he said adding that the victim and the accused constable were sent for medical examinations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram