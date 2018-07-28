English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Raped by Priest Inside Temple Premises in Greater Noida
The incident took place in Dhoom Manikpur village in the Badalpur police station area on July 9.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Noida: A woman was allegedly raped by the head priest inside a temple premises in a Greater Noida village, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Dhoom Manikpur village in the Badalpur police station area on July 9, they said.
According to the police complaint, the victim visited the temple with a woman relative, following which the priest called her into his room and raped her.
Greater Noida Deputy Superintendent of Police Avaneesh Kumar said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Swami Kanhaiya Nand, who absconded after the incident.
A probe was launched and efforts are underway to nab the accused, Kumar said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
