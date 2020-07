Woman Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion in UP's Bulandshahr; Six Booked

Six persons were booked after a woman was allegedly raped and forced to undergo abortion in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by her aunt's nephew, who also forced her to undergo abortion, they said. Those booked include a woman doctor, police said.

According to the survivor's complaint, the accused allegedly raped her on multiple occasions after she went to her aunt's house in Khurja Dehat area in November, 2019, they said.

When the woman got pregnant, the accused allegedly brought her to his house in Bhatwara on June 29 this year and promised to marry her, police said. Later, the accused and his associates allegedly forced the woman to undergo an abortion, they said.