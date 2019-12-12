Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Raped in Delhi Warned of a Fate Worse Than Unnao Victim in Posters Outside Her House

The victim has been provided security as she sought security and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

IANS

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
A pamphlet with the threat was pasted outside the rape survivor's home in Baghpat.
A pamphlet with the threat was pasted outside the rape survivor's home in Baghpat.

Baghpat: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a person from Baghpat district for allegedly putting up posters of a rape victim to pressure her not to give her statement in a Delhi court on Friday.

The victim has been provided security as she sought security and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the poster was pasted outside her house in which she was warned of an outcome worse than the Unnao incident if she pursued the case.

The victim was raped in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital last year. Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra said that on Tuesday night, the victim informed the police that her accused, Sohran Singh, belonged to her village.

"She said that the incident took place about a year ago when she was taken to a friend's place by Sohran where she was given drugs in a beverage and then raped. The accused made a video of the incident and used it to blackmail and rape the victim again," the SP said.

Singh was earlier arrested and sent to jail by the Delhi Police. Late on Wednesday, Sohran Singh was released on bail and around the same time these posters came up.

The re-arrest of the accused took place in Badaut and an inquiry has been ordered into the posters. The accused person, however, has said that some of his rivals in the village had put up the posters to implicate him.

