Woman Raped in Delhi Warned of a Fate Worse Than Unnao Victim in Posters Outside Her House
The victim has been provided security as she sought security and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A pamphlet with the threat was pasted outside the rape survivor's home in Baghpat.
Baghpat: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a person from Baghpat district for allegedly putting up posters of a rape victim to pressure her not to give her statement in a Delhi court on Friday.
The victim has been provided security as she sought security and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the poster was pasted outside her house in which she was warned of an outcome worse than the Unnao incident if she pursued the case.
The victim was raped in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital last year. Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra said that on Tuesday night, the victim informed the police that her accused, Sohran Singh, belonged to her village.
"She said that the incident took place about a year ago when she was taken to a friend's place by Sohran where she was given drugs in a beverage and then raped. The accused made a video of the incident and used it to blackmail and rape the victim again," the SP said.
Singh was earlier arrested and sent to jail by the Delhi Police. Late on Wednesday, Sohran Singh was released on bail and around the same time these posters came up.
The re-arrest of the accused took place in Badaut and an inquiry has been ordered into the posters. The accused person, however, has said that some of his rivals in the village had put up the posters to implicate him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders