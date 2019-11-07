Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman 'Raped' in Moving Car, Dumped Near College in Odisha

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was waiting for a bus at Khandagiri area in the state capital, when a youth apparently offered her a ride, which she accepted, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman 'Raped' in Moving Car, Dumped Near College in Odisha
Representative image.

Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly raped in a moving car and dumped in a critical condition near a college in Odisha's Khurda district, around 25 km from here, police said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup K Sahoo said the accused has been arrested and his car seized. The case, which was registered in Khurda, has been transferred to Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, according to sources.

"Accused has been apprehended and car seized. Investigation is on. Senior officers are monitoring investigation," Sahoo tweeted.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was waiting for a bus at Khandagiri area in the state capital, when a youth apparently offered her a ride, which she accepted, the police sources said.

It seems "she was raped in a moving car and dumped near PN College in Khurda town", Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap Swain said.

"We cannot say for sure if more than one person was involved in the incident. She was found with injury marks on her body and her dress torn off," the SP maintained. The woman was in a state of shock, he said.

"She is currently undergoing treatment at Khurda District Headquarters Hospital. We can get more details about the incident when the victim starts talking," Swain said, adding that the matter was being probed from all angles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram