19-year-old Raped in Kanpur, Pushed to Death from Tenth Floor By Employer: Police

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and pushed to death from the 10th floor of a building by her employer, police said here on Thursday. The accused, a dairy operator, initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to his crime, an official said.

The accused took the girl, who worked as his secretary, to his flat in Kalyanpur on Tuesday on the pretext of some official work. He tried to persuade her to have a physical relationship by offering money but when she refused, he raped her, said deputy commissioner of police (West) BBGTS Murthy.

After she was raped, the woman threatened to report the matter to police, following which the accused pushed her from the balcony of his tenth floor flat, resulting in her death, he said. The DCP said the accused was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate. He was sent to judicial custody by the court, he said.

