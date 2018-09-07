English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Raped While Family Members Robbed, Held Hostage in Ghaziabad
The incident took place o Wednesday night in Kakda village when five robbers forced their way into the victims' house and robbed them. Two of the five robbers raped the woman.
Picture for representation.
Ghaziabad: A woman was allegedly raped by two men who held her family members hostage and robbed them, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place o Wednesday night in Kakda village when five robbers forced their way into the victims' house and robbed them, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.
Two of the five robbers raped the woman, he said.
An FIR was registered against the accused persons, the DSP said, adding that the woman was sent for medical examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
