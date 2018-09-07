Woman Raped While Family Members Robbed, Held Hostage in Ghaziabad

A woman was allegedly raped by two men who held her family members hostage and robbed them, police said on Thursday.The incident took place o Wednesday night in Kakda village when five robbers forced their way into the victims' house and robbed them, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.Two of the five robbers raped the woman, he said.An FIR was registered against the accused persons, the DSP said, adding that the woman was sent for medical examination.