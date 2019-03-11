English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman RPF Inspector Shoots at, Injures Husband After Spat Over Her Suspected Illicit Affair
As tempers flayed between the two, RPF Inspector Sunita Minj pulled out her service revolver and after firing a warning shot in the air, discharged the next two bullets at Shrivastava, the official said.
Image for representation.
Raipur: A woman Railway Protection Force inspector was arrested for allegedly shooting at and injuring her husband following a marital dispute in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said Monday.
RPF Inspector Sunita Minj (39) was on duty at her post at Bhatapara railway station, over 80 kilometres from here, Sunday night when the incident happened, an official said.
"The accused's husband Dipak Shrivastava (42), a railway employee, suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair and this caused frequent quarrels between the couple ever since they married two years ago. On Sunday night he arrived at her workplace to confront her," the official informed.
As tempers flayed between the two, Minj pulled out her service revolver and after firing a warning shot in the air, discharged the next two bullets at Shrivastava, the official said.
"He took a hit on the hips and was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a medical facility in Raipur. Doctors have said he is currently out of danger," the official said.
Minj has been arrested and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
