Woman Run over by Water Tanker after AIADMK Banner Crashes on Her in Chennai, Dies

Chennai: A 23-year-old woman lost her life after she was run over by a water tanker in Chennai on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Subashree fell on the road after a banner erected by ruling AIADMK fell on her.

The incident happened around 2:30 pm at Pallikaranai in South Chennai when Subashree was returning home after her exam. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) banners were erected by a former party councilor.

Eyewitnesses said Subashree lost her balance after one of the AIADMK banners that were erected on the pavement fell on her.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu continue to erect banners despite a Madras High Court order warning of strict action. The court had passed an order in 2017 banning hoardings of living persons, political parties for blocking commuters from using the pavements.

The court had, earlier, expressed disappointment over the parties continuing to erect banners across the city illegally and said it will handle the issue with ‘iron hands’.

In December 2017, a techie who had come back to Coimbatore from the U.S to meet a prospective bride, died when his motorbike rammed into a temporary wooden structure set up by the ruling AIADMK to welcome Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for Dr MGR’s centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from Vennila N)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.