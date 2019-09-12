Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Run over by Water Tanker after AIADMK Banner Crashes on Her in Chennai, Dies

The incident happened around 2:30 pm at Pallikaranai in South Chennai when the deceased, identified as Subashree, was returning home after her exam.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:September 12, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Run over by Water Tanker after AIADMK Banner Crashes on Her in Chennai, Dies
file photo of Subashree, the Chennai girl died after AIADMK banner falls over her
Loading...

Chennai: A 23-year-old woman lost her life after she was run over by a water tanker in Chennai on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Subashree fell on the road after a banner erected by ruling AIADMK fell on her.

The incident happened around 2:30 pm at Pallikaranai in South Chennai when Subashree was returning home after her exam. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) banners were erected by a former party councilor.

Eyewitnesses said Subashree lost her balance after one of the AIADMK banners that were erected on the pavement fell on her.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu continue to erect banners despite a Madras High Court order warning of strict action. The court had passed an order in 2017 banning hoardings of living persons, political parties for blocking commuters from using the pavements.

The court had, earlier, expressed disappointment over the parties continuing to erect banners across the city illegally and said it will handle the issue with ‘iron hands’.

In December 2017, a techie who had come back to Coimbatore from the U.S to meet a prospective bride, died when his motorbike rammed into a temporary wooden structure set up by the ruling AIADMK to welcome Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for Dr MGR’s centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from Vennila N)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram