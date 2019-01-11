English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Seeks Calcutta HC Nod to Terminate 24-Week Old Underdeveloped Foetus
According to the Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, the permission of court is required for undergoing abortion if the foetus is more than 20 weeks old.
File Photo of Calcutta High Court.
Loading...
Kolkata: A 32-year-old woman approached the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking permission to terminate her 24-week foetus owing to an anomaly in its
The petitioner claimed before the court of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty that the tests done during various stages of her pregnancy showed that the brain of the foetus is underdeveloped.
The reports also showed that the condition of the foetus was deteriorating, her lawyer Amitabha Ghosh submitted before the court, seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy.
According to the Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, the permission of court is required for undergoing abortion if the foetus is more than 20 weeks old.
A medical board is required to be formed to examine the case and give its opinion to the court on whether to allow the termination of pregnancy or not.
Ghosh submitted that a gynaecologist had on December 26 prescribed immediate abortion in view of the condition of the foetus.
On January 7, the woman was examined by another specialist doctor who told her that a permission of the court be sought for abortion, he said.
Additional Advocate General Abhratosh Majumdar, representing the West Bengal government, sought time to take instructions from the experts of state-run SSKM Hospital and revert before the court Friday morning.
Justice Chakraborty adjourned the matter till Friday, when the matter would be heard again.
The court directed that the petitioner's husband be asked to be present before the court during Friday's hearing.
The woman is a resident of south Kolkata. Her husband works in a private company, Ghosh said.
The petitioner claimed before the court of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty that the tests done during various stages of her pregnancy showed that the brain of the foetus is underdeveloped.
The reports also showed that the condition of the foetus was deteriorating, her lawyer Amitabha Ghosh submitted before the court, seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy.
According to the Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, the permission of court is required for undergoing abortion if the foetus is more than 20 weeks old.
A medical board is required to be formed to examine the case and give its opinion to the court on whether to allow the termination of pregnancy or not.
Ghosh submitted that a gynaecologist had on December 26 prescribed immediate abortion in view of the condition of the foetus.
On January 7, the woman was examined by another specialist doctor who told her that a permission of the court be sought for abortion, he said.
Additional Advocate General Abhratosh Majumdar, representing the West Bengal government, sought time to take instructions from the experts of state-run SSKM Hospital and revert before the court Friday morning.
Justice Chakraborty adjourned the matter till Friday, when the matter would be heard again.
The court directed that the petitioner's husband be asked to be present before the court during Friday's hearing.
The woman is a resident of south Kolkata. Her husband works in a private company, Ghosh said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results