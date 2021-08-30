Woman Seen Beating her Toddler in Viral Video Arrested From Andra's Chittoor

The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor for beating her two-year-old child. The woman was caught after a video showing her beating the minor mercilessly went viral.

The arrested woman has been identified as Thulasi and she will be produced before a criminal court in Gingee.

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested the woman from her mother’s residence in Chittoor. With the viral video showing Thulasi beating her two-year-old son going viral, child activists and social media users demanded stringent action against her.

Thulasi’s husband, Vadivazhagan, 37, also complained to Sathyamangalam police station. In his complaint, he mentioned that due to differences and regular conflicts, he dropped her at his in-laws around a month ago.

Vadivazhagan, in his complaint, also mentioned that on August 28, on Thulasi’s phone, he found a video wherein she was mercilessly beating their son. The husband has further claimed that earlier this year in February their child has suffered mouth and knee injuries for which they had to visit a doctor.

“Upon seeing the video, I realised that the injuries were caused due to Thulasi’s merciless beating," Vadivazhagan told the media.

He further said that they got married in the year 2016 and were living together in Manalapadi village in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323, 355, 308 and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act,2015.

A senior police officer, at the Sathyamangalam police station, told the media that the woman, during questioning, told them that she hated her husband and to release her anger she used to beat the child.

“The woman also told the police that she was having an extramarital affair,” added the officer.

The Sathyamangalam Police after bringing the woman to Tamil Nadu’s Gingee took her to a psychiatrist for consultation.

