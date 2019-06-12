Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Sent to Detention Camp in Assam on Suspicion of Being 'Foreigner'

Roy said that she has documents to prove that her legacy data dates back to 1952, and that the names of her parents were registered in the voters' list and her siblings have made it to the NRC list of last year.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Woman Sent to Detention Camp in Assam on Suspicion of Being 'Foreigner'
Image for representation.
Loading...

Golaghat: A middle-aged woman, who claimed she possessed documents to prove her legacy dates back to 1952, has been sent to a detention centre at Jorhat on Wednesday by a tribunal on suspicion of being a 'foreigner'.

Dolly Roy, a resident of Golaghat town, was detained after she failed to appear before the Jorhat Foreigners Tribunal on three occasions, citing poor health condition.

The woman asserted that she has submitted her medical certificates to the police.

Roy also said that she has documents to prove that her legacy data dates back to 1952, and that the names of her parents were registered in the voters' list and her siblings have made it to the NRC list, published last year.

Her detainment comes close on the heels of Kargil war veteran Md Sanaullah's temporary incarceration at Boko.

Sanaullah, who was declared a 'foreigner' by a Boko tribunal, was later granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

Roy and Sanaullah are among the 40 lakh people whose names were not included in the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), published last year.

The register, with a cut-off date of March 24, 1971, aims to separate "genuine" citizens from "illegal" immigrants.

The final NRC list is scheduled to be released by the end of next month.

