Estranged Husband Sets Wife Ablaze at Woman Empowerment Meet in Kerala

A woman died after being set ablaze by her husband at the venue of a woman empowerment scheme meeting in Vellikulangara in Thrissur district in full public view.The victim, Jeethu, 29, was living with her parents for the past one and a half months. Jeethu, along with her father, went to the Kudumbasree unit situated near her husband's place to return some loan amount that she had taken from the unit."While coming back her husband Biraju, 39, stopped her and spoke to her casually. He had a laptop bag with him. Taking out petrol from the bag, he poured it over her and lit it. She was taken to the hospital but died on Monday," said Pudukkadu circle Inspector Sudheeran.The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Sunday in full public view.Janardhanan, Jeethu's father, told mediapersons that no one came forward to help even after seeing his daughter in this condition.The woman, who ran out of the meeting venue, was rushed to the hospital here in an autorickshaw, but died late last night, police said.The police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC for murder against her husband Biraju.Police say that he is absconding but he will be taken into custody soon.According to police, the trouble between the couple started about two months back allegedly due to some extramarital affair of Jeethu.According to police, Jeethu had also written a suicide note which was found from his house. The note stated “that he will not come back. His wife cheated on him and he lost his life”.The couple was married for the past six years.