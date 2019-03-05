Woman Set Ablaze by Stalker in Warangal Over Rejected Proposal, Succumbs to Burns in Hospital

: A 20-year-old woman college student, set ablaze in Warangal February 27 by a stalker, succumbed to burns at a hospital here Monday, police said.A 21-year-old man, who had allegedly hurled petrol and set her ablaze as he was irked over her rejecting his proposal, had been arrested, the police said.The woman had suffered over 70 percent burns in the attack that took place while she was entering the college campus, they said.The accused had allegedly been pestering the woman with his proposal for the past six months, but she had spurned him, police had earlier said.