Woman Set Ablaze by Stalker in Warangal Over Rejected Proposal, Succumbs to Burns in Hospital

The accused had allegedly been pestering the woman with his proposal for the past six months, but she had spurned him.

Updated:March 5, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman college student, set ablaze in Warangal February 27 by a stalker, succumbed to burns at a hospital here Monday, police said.

A 21-year-old man, who had allegedly hurled petrol and set her ablaze as he was irked over her rejecting his proposal, had been arrested, the police said.

The woman had suffered over 70 percent burns in the attack that took place while she was entering the college campus, they said.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
