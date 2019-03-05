English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Set Ablaze by Stalker in Warangal Over Rejected Proposal, Succumbs to Burns in Hospital
The accused had allegedly been pestering the woman with his proposal for the past six months, but she had spurned him.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman college student, set ablaze in Warangal February 27 by a stalker, succumbed to burns at a hospital here Monday, police said.
A 21-year-old man, who had allegedly hurled petrol and set her ablaze as he was irked over her rejecting his proposal, had been arrested, the police said.
The woman had suffered over 70 percent burns in the attack that took place while she was entering the college campus, they said.
The accused had allegedly been pestering the woman with his proposal for the past six months, but she had spurned him, police had earlier said.
A 21-year-old man, who had allegedly hurled petrol and set her ablaze as he was irked over her rejecting his proposal, had been arrested, the police said.
The woman had suffered over 70 percent burns in the attack that took place while she was entering the college campus, they said.
The accused had allegedly been pestering the woman with his proposal for the past six months, but she had spurned him, police had earlier said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- Huawei Confirms Watch GT is Coming to India, But Not When And How Much it Will Cost; Yet But We Are Excited
- New Sensors Monitor Unwell Babies, But Don't Get in The Way of Parents Trying to Cuddle The Newborn
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results