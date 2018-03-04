Rajasthan Woman Set on Fire for Resisting Sexual Assault, One Arrested

: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly setting a 35-year-old married woman on fire, following which the woman succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kota, police said.The accused, identified as Rambharan Yadav, resident of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, called Reena Koli, a fellow tenant, to his room on Friday morning and allegedly set her on fire after she refused his sexual advances, they added.Koli was rushed to a local community health centre and later referred to the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital in Kota, where she died the same night.Yadav was arrested from the Kawai railway station, Chepabarod police station SHO Ratan Singh Bhati said, adding that a local court sent him to a five-day police custody.The accused and the deceased were tenants in the same building in Koli Mohalla area of Chepabarod town, Bhati said.The deceased, in her last statement to the police at the hospital, had alleged that Yadav doused her with kerosene before setting her ablaze, the SHO said.The body was handed over to the family members yesterday after postmortem, he added.The accused was booked under section 302 of IPC and sections of SC/ST Act, he said.