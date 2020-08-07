INDIA

Woman Sexually Harassed, Her Family Members Thrashed in UP's Kutubpur Village

The incident happened on Thursday in the district, they said. Police said the two accused men entered the woman's house and harassed her when she was alone.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
A 20-year-old woman allegedly faced sexual harassment from two youths and her family members were later thrashed in Kutubpur village here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday in the district, they said. Police said the two accused men entered the woman's house and harassed her when she was alone. Later, three family members of the victim, including two women, were beaten up when they tried to question the accused who live in the same neighbourhood.

The accused were identified as Prince and Sagar and a probe is underway to catch hold of them, police further said.

