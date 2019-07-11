Woman Shot at by Two Bike-borne Men Near Five-star Hotel in Delhi
The incident took place at around 8 am at a roundabout near Radisson Blu hotel. The woman was driving her car when two-bike borne men, who were chasing her vehicle, opened fire at her.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near a hotel in Dwarka Sector 12 on Thursday morning, police said. The victim has been identified as Kiren. She is a housewife and a part-time property dealer, they said.
According to police, the incident took place at around 8 am at a roundabout near Radisson Blu hotel. The woman was driving her car when two bike-borne men, who were chasing her vehicle, opened fire at her.
Kiren was alone in the car when the incident took place. She sustained a bullet injury in her neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was involved in a family dispute, the officer said. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.
A few suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, the police said.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- Rajkummar Rao Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Spat with Journalist: She is a Fearless Girl
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point
- India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli
- Nintendo Switch Lite Announced Without Detachable Controllers at $199