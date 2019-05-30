Take the pledge to vote

Woman Shot Dead by Brother in Suspected Case of Honour Killing in Bareilly

Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Woman Shot Dead by Brother in Suspected Case of Honour Killing in Bareilly
Image for representation only.
Bareilly (UP): A 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Thursday in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.

The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said.

The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said.

An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said.
Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.
