1-min read

Woman Shot Dead by Militants in J&K's Pulwama

Militants fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The woman succumbed to injuries.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
Image for represntation
Srinagar: Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.

He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano. Further details are awaited, he added.

