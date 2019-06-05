English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Shot Dead by Militants in J&K's Pulwama
Militants fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The woman succumbed to injuries.
Image for represntation
Srinagar: Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
"Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.
He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano. Further details are awaited, he added.
