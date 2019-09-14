Woman Shot While Trying to Stop Husband-wife Fight in Delhi
Police said the woman was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she intervened to stop the quarrel between Javed and his wife in Narela's Sector B2.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman was shot when she tried to stop a fight between a husband and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.
They said Rachna was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she intervened to stop the quarrel between Javed and his wife in Narela's Sector B2.
On Thursday, Javed left his wife at her parent's home but returned to take her back forcibly. His wife refused, leading to a quarrel between them, said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Outer North Delhi).
Rachna, a neighbour, intervened to stop the fight but Javed shot her and ran away, Sharma said. She is recuperating at a hospital.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.
Police are trying to nab Javed, described as a bad character by Narela police station. He supplied bread to shops.
