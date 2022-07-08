Woman, Six-year-old Daughter Electrocuted to Death in Telangana's Kamareddy

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with an iron rod in Kathalapur village of Banswada Mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana.

According to the villagers, Gadiga Tukaram and Ankita (30) had been earning a livelihood from farming and had two daughters Akshara and Hadira. The eldest, Akshara, studying in UKG, was playing at home as the ABVP had called for a bandh. Akshara was playing at home.

Akshara was playing under the recently built shed, their father Tukaram built using iron sheets and rods. The shed had a fan installed with wires connecting it with the electricity supply to the main house. However, due to some fault in the wiring, the electric supply came in direct contact with the iron sheets and rods of the shed. Akshara touched one of the iron posts and screamed for her mother in pain.

Her mother came rushing and tried to help, however, both of them were electrocuted to death. Tukaram, who returned home while the electricity had gone out in the village, found both of them unconscious. Hadira, who was playing far away from the shed came when she saw her father trying to lift both the bodies.

The villagers found it difficult to console Tukaram after he came to know that his wife and elder daughter succumbed to the electrocution. The village was shrouded in gloom over the deaths.

The police registered a case after Tukaram gave a complaint in this regard. Telangana state assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy visited the Banswada area hospital where the bodies were kept and inquired Tukaram about the tragedy and expressed his condolence to the bereaved family members.

