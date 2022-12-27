CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Woman, Son Die in Roof Collapse in Delhi's Chitli Qabar area
1-MIN READ

Woman, Son Die in Roof Collapse in Delhi's Chitli Qabar area

IANS

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 14:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident happened near the Chitli Qabar area of Jama Masjid. (Shutterstock)

The incident happened near the Chitli Qabar area of Jama Masjid. (Shutterstock)

The incident happened near the Chitli Qabar area of Jama Masjid. The deceased have been identified as Ruksaar and her son, Aliyaar

A woman and her 3-year-old son were killed and four other children sustained injuries after the roof of their single-storey house in Central Delhi collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near the Chitli Qabar area of Jama Masjid.

The deceased have been identified as Ruksaar and her son, Aliyaar.

According to a senior police official, a call regarding the roof collapse of a house was received at 4.45 a.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

RELATED NEWS

“The woman had died on the spot. Her four more children are undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital," said the official.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. jama masjid
  2. New Delhi
  3. roof collapse
  4. Roof Collapse Incident
first published:December 27, 2022, 14:30 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 14:30 IST
Read More