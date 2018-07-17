English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Stabbed to Death by Brother-in-law in Badarpur
A PCR call about stabbing of a woman was received at Badarpur police station around 7.45 pm on Monday.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A 17-year-old widow was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother-in-law and his accomplices in south east Delhi's Badarpur, police said on Tuesday.
A PCR call about stabbing of a woman was received at Badarpur police station around 7.45 pm yesterday(Monday). A police team reached the spot at Tajpur Pahari in Badarpur and found the woman lying unconscious on the roof of her house with stab injuries.
She was rushed to Apollo Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East).
"The victim's mother and grandparents were present at the spot when the incident took place. In their statement to police, the family members alleged that the woman's brother-in-law, along with two others, had come to their house and stabbed her with a knife and fled the spot, the DCP said.
The crime team inspected the spot and a case was registered, he said.
Raids are being conducted in Faridabad and Delhi to apprehend the accused and his associates, the officer said.
Ayush (19), the husband of the deceased, had allegedly committed suicide two months ago. Since then, the victim was living at her mother's place and had come to her grandparents' place just two days ago.
