INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Woman Stabbed to Death over Parking Dispute in Nagpur, 1 Arrested

Anil killed the two men with an axe, while they were sleeping. (Representative image)

Anil killed the two men with an axe, while they were sleeping. (Representative image)

Both the victim and the accused were residents of Nandanvan slums and would often quarrel about parking of the former's two-wheeler, said a police official.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Share this:

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death over a dispute about a parking space in Nandanvan area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested Eknath Premraj Tapre, a history-sheeter, for allegedly stabbing Aarti Girdkar to death on Wednesday night, an official said.

Both the victim and the accused were residents of Nandanvan slums and would often quarrel about parking of the former's two-wheeler, he said.

During a heated argument on Wednesday, the accused stabbed the victim to death and fled the scene, the official said.

Tapre was subsequently arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him, he added.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading