Woman Stabs 6-year-old Son to Death While Bathing Him in Chandigarh

A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son on Saturday with a dagger in Punjab's Bathinda district.The accused allegedly attacked her only son with a dagger while giving him a bath at home in Bhai Mati Dass Nagar, said Bathinda Station House Officer (Civil Lines) Rashpal Singh on Sunday.The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, the SHO said.Police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack and the matter was being investigated.The accused has been arrested and a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her, they said.