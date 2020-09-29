Woman Stabs Husband to Death, Tries to Fake it as Accident in Coimbatore

A woman was arrested in Coimbatore on Tuesday on charges of killing her husband with a knife, police said. Franklin Britto, working as a salesman in a private firm here, was brought to the Government Hospital with bleeding injuries on the neck and abdomen by his wife, Carolyn, late last Monday.

However, doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said. On inquiry, Carolyn told police that her husband sustained the injuries accidentally as the knife pierced his stomach when she suddenly turned after slicing vegetables in the kitchen, they said.

However, she cracked during sustained interrogation and confessed that she had stabbed her husband during an argument over getting back her gold necklace (mangalsutra) pledged with the pawn broker, the sources added.