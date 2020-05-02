Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Stopped at Bengal-Jharkhand Border With Husband's Body For Over 6 Hours

Kalpana Boyal, a resident of East Midnapore's Haldia was stopped at the Bengal-Jharkhand border as the police personnel of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate did not allow her to enter the state.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Representative image.

Kolkata: A bereaved wife who was coming from New Delhi with the dead body of her husband was stranded for over six hours at the Bengal-Jharkhand border on Saturday.

Kalpana Boyal, a resident of East Midnapore's Haldia, was coming with the dead body of her husband Manas Kumar Boyal from the national capital in an ambulance. She was stopped at the Bengal-Jharkhand border as the police personnel of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate did not allow her to enter the state.

Sources said Manas Kumar Boyal died of brain tumour at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday and the deceased's wife had all the valid medical documents and the necessary 'movement pass' of the ambulance that was carrying the corpse. They started with the body from New Delhi on Friday itself.

"In the medical document it is clearly written that Manas Kumar Boyal had negative for SARS Covid-19. I have been requesting them to allow me to go home with the body. I am feeling so helpless," said Kalpana Boyal while crying profusely right on the Durgapur expressway.

Finally, officials from the State secretariat Nabanna intervened into the matter and instructed the district police to allow the bereaved to head for her Haldia home, police said.

"We have already allowed the ambulance to head out for Haldia with the body," Asansol-Durgapur police commissioner Sukesh Jain told IANS.

