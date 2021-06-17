Woman Stops Husband From Marrying Again, Bride Marries Her To-be-groom’s Brother

Paliganj area in Patna witnessed a bizarre incident on the night of June 15, where a wedding in progress was stopped by a young woman who claimed that the groom was actually her husband. The next morning, the bride-to-be got married to the younger brother of the very same man she was going to marry.

According to sources, the man in question, Anil Kumar, is a resident of Siyarampur village in the Paliganj subdivision. He was all set to get married to one Kumari Pinky, a resident of Murarchak village in the same area. The duo had already exchanged garlands and was just about to proceed with the rest of the rituals when the woman, who hailed from Sadsi, walked into the wedding with police and stopped it.

It was later revealed that Kumar had indeed married the girl a year ago and they were living together secretly as husband and wife. However, the boy’s family was unaware of this and fixed his match with Pinky. As per Kumar, he agreed to the marriage out of pressure from his parents.

As soon as the wife came to know that her husband was getting married again, she went to the Sigodi police station and showed all the evidence of her wedding, including photos. Immediately afterwards, they marched to the venue at Murarchak village and stopped the wedding. The very next morning, Kumari was married off to the groom’s younger brother and left for her new abode.

