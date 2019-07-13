Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Strangles 4-year-old Daughter to Death in Gorakhpur Dist, Probe Underway

According to a complaint, Jitendra Nishad, who works as a linesman in the power department, received a call from his neighbours that his wife was beating his daughter. When he reached home, he found his daughter dead, an officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Representative Image.
Gorakhpur: A woman allegedly strangled her four-year-old daughter to death at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Mahadeva Jungle village under Chauri Chaura police station area. Prima facie, the woman, Pushpa Nishad, took the step after being annoyed with an ongoing quarrel with her husband and in-laws, police said.

According to a complaint, Jitendra Nishad, who works as a linesman in the power department in Gorakhpur, received a call from his neighbours that his wife was beating his daughter. When the man reached his house, he found his daughter dead, an officer said.

Jitendra and his wife used to have arguments over his salary as he gave a part of it to his mother who lives with her three other sons around 500m away, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Gupta said.

The investigation is in an early stage and the exact reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. The body was sent for post-mortem and things will be clear after a probe, Gupta said.

A case was registered against the woman under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The couple got married eight years ago and also have a seven-year-old son, who was with his grandmother at the time of incident, the officer added.

