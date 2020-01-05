Woman Sues TripAdvisor After Runaway Camel Tossed Her to Ground in Morocco
Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit.
Representative Image. (Image: PTI)
Dedham: A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.
Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit.
The suit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.
Ayala, who is from New Jersey, and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco, through Viator. Ayala claims she and her family did not receive a safety briefing before the tour in January 2018.
A spokeswoman for TripAdvisor declined to comment on the pending litigation.
During the tour, one of the handlers told Ayala that the camel she was riding was pregnant and was about a month away from giving birth, according to the lawsuit.
The camel ran off from the caravan, causing Ayala to fall and break her arm. The handlers waited to call an ambulance until the tour company owner arrived an hour later, according to the suit.
Ayala underwent surgery in Morocco and was hospitalised for two days.
"What was supposed to happen didn't happen, and I don't think you can say, 'It's at your own risk, too bad,'" Ayala's attorney Andrew Abraham said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vichhoda Book Review: Harinder Sikka’s Exploration of Tender Love Beneath Tough Exteriors
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona