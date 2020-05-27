Woman Sweeper on Covid-19 Duty Dies of Head Injury While Operating Hospital Lift in Mumbai

A 43-year-old woman employee on COVID-19 duty in state-run St George's Hospital in south Mumbai died on Wednesday in a freak accident while operating an elevator, police said.

The deceased, Geeta Waghela, was working as a sweeper who was posted in the ward for COVID-19 patients, an official said.

The incident took place 10.30am when Waghela tried to stick out her head of the moving lift while it was going to the third floor, he said, adding that she sustained serious injuries to her head.

She was rushed to the ward where she was declared dead after admission, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, he added.