Woman Taken on 'Cart' to UP Hospital, Inquiry Report Gives Clean Chit to Medical Facility
According to the inquiry report, the man in question failed to call the ambulance and chose to transport his wife to the medical facility on a cart, said Chief Medical Officer of Shamli Sanjay Bhatnagar.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar: Days after a video showing a man carrying his ailing wife on a cart to a hospital went viral, the district administration on Monday gave a clean chit to the medical authorities here and said the man failed to avail ambulance service.
Chief Medical Officer of Shamli Sanjay Bhatnagar said the woman, Anju Devi (36), had been referred to a medical college in Meerut for treatment. The video had surfaced on June 21, leading to protests over the alleged shoddy treatment meted out to the man seen in the footage.
Reports claimed that the man was denied ambulance to bring his wife, suffering from a spine issue, to the hospital. An inquiry led by a subdivisional magistrate was ordered into the matter. Bhatnagar said claims of non-availability of ambulance were found to be false during the investigation.
According to the inquiry report, the man in question failed to call the ambulance and chose to transport his wife to the medical facility on a cart, the medical officer added.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- GST Council to Consider Reducing Tax on Electric Vehicles - Anurag Thakur
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Holds Key to India's Chances: Clarke
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s