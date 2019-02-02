English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Woman Techie Arrested for Kidnapping Man Who Stalked Her in Hyderabad
The woman along with five other who helped her in kidnapping a youth was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a woman techie for kidnapping a youth, who was harassing her.
Police arrested Pulleri Divya, Project Management Officer at Wipro, and five others who helped her in the crime.
The 24-year-old techie with the help of other accused kidnapped V Sai Kumar, a carpenter, on Thursday.
According to K Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gopalapuram Division, Divya called Sai Kumar to a place in Secunderabad. When he reached there, all the accused attacked him and made him sit on one of their three bikes. They took him to two different locations and thrashed and beat him with sticks.
On a complaint by Sai Kumar, 23, Gopalapuram police station began the investigations and on Friday arrested the accused. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.
According to police, Sai Kumar had attended a work in the house of one Pravalika in Borabanda. She once used the mobile phone of her friend Divya to call the carpenter. The youth then started calling Divya and was sending her messages on WhatsApp. She decided to take revenge and took help of five persons including two car drivers, a security guard and diesel mechanic to kidnap him.
The police officer said that if any woman faces humiliation and harassment she should lodge complaint with the nearest police station or approach 'She' team of the police. "Don't take law in your hands as this will make you an accused," said the ACP.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Police arrested Pulleri Divya, Project Management Officer at Wipro, and five others who helped her in the crime.
The 24-year-old techie with the help of other accused kidnapped V Sai Kumar, a carpenter, on Thursday.
According to K Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gopalapuram Division, Divya called Sai Kumar to a place in Secunderabad. When he reached there, all the accused attacked him and made him sit on one of their three bikes. They took him to two different locations and thrashed and beat him with sticks.
On a complaint by Sai Kumar, 23, Gopalapuram police station began the investigations and on Friday arrested the accused. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.
According to police, Sai Kumar had attended a work in the house of one Pravalika in Borabanda. She once used the mobile phone of her friend Divya to call the carpenter. The youth then started calling Divya and was sending her messages on WhatsApp. She decided to take revenge and took help of five persons including two car drivers, a security guard and diesel mechanic to kidnap him.
The police officer said that if any woman faces humiliation and harassment she should lodge complaint with the nearest police station or approach 'She' team of the police. "Don't take law in your hands as this will make you an accused," said the ACP.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results