1-min read

Woman Techie Arrested for Kidnapping Man Who Stalked Her in Hyderabad

The woman along with five other who helped her in kidnapping a youth was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Woman Techie Arrested for Kidnapping Man Who Stalked Her in Hyderabad
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a woman techie for kidnapping a youth, who was harassing her.

Police arrested Pulleri Divya, Project Management Officer at Wipro, and five others who helped her in the crime.

The 24-year-old techie with the help of other accused kidnapped V Sai Kumar, a carpenter, on Thursday.

According to K Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gopalapuram Division, Divya called Sai Kumar to a place in Secunderabad. When he reached there, all the accused attacked him and made him sit on one of their three bikes. They took him to two different locations and thrashed and beat him with sticks.

On a complaint by Sai Kumar, 23, Gopalapuram police station began the investigations and on Friday arrested the accused. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

According to police, Sai Kumar had attended a work in the house of one Pravalika in Borabanda. She once used the mobile phone of her friend Divya to call the carpenter. The youth then started calling Divya and was sending her messages on WhatsApp. She decided to take revenge and took help of five persons including two car drivers, a security guard and diesel mechanic to kidnap him.

The police officer said that if any woman faces humiliation and harassment she should lodge complaint with the nearest police station or approach 'She' team of the police. "Don't take law in your hands as this will make you an accused," said the ACP.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
