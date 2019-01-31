LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Woman Techie in Telangana Booked For Kidnapping Man Who Stalked Her

The man, a carpenter, had allegedly been harassing the woman by sending messages and calling her on her mobile phone for the past several days after being warned not do so, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
Woman Techie in Telangana Booked For Kidnapping Man Who Stalked Her
Representational image
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman software engineer was Thursday booked by police here on charge of kidnapping a man, who had allegedly been stalking her, police said.

The man, a carpenter, had allegedly been harassing the woman by sending messages and calling her on her mobile phone for the past several days after being warned not do so, they said.

The carpenter had seen the woman at her friend's house where he used to do carpentry work and somehow got her number, and since then he has been allegedly harassing her, a police official attached to the Gopalpuram Police station said.

The woman, decided to teach him a lesson herself without lodging a police complaint, and she along with her five friends, as part of a plan, asked him to come near a college in Secunderabad to meet him and accordingly the man went there, police said.

But he was initially allegedly beaten up by the woman and her friends and later taken on a bike to an isolated area in Malkajgiri area, they said.

He was again allegedly thrashed, from where he somehow managed to escape and got himself admitted in a state-run hospital with injuries, police said.

The doctors informed police, who recorded the carpenter's statement and registered a case on charges of kidnap and attempt to murder against the woman techie and five of her friends, and during the course of investigation took them into custody.

