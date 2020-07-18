Woman, Teenaged Daughter Found Murdered in Haryana's Panipat

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were found murdered in their house in Haryana's Panipat district, police said on Saturday. The woman and her daughter, 17, were found dead with their throats slit and stab wounds on the bodies, Panipat Model Town SHO, Sunil Kumar, said over the phone.

The incident was reported on Friday night when the neighbours of the victims saw the bodies lying in a pool of blood, the station house officer said.

The neighbours had come to check on the mother and the daughter as loud noise was coming from their television, he said.

A case has been registered and and investigation is underway, Kumar added.