News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Tests Coronavirus Positive in Bhopal, Fifth Case in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said there was no need to panic as standard protocols were immediately followed.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Woman Tests Coronavirus Positive in Bhopal, Fifth Case in Madhya Pradesh
For representation: AP

Bhopal: A woman studying law, who recently returned from London, tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, making it the fifth case of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and first in the state capital, officials said. Earlier four persons- three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany- had tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur, they said.

A 26-year woman, who had returned from London on March 17 and reached Bhopal next day tested positive fort COVID-19, an official said. "The student recently returned to Bhopal from London where she was pursuing a post-graduate law course and her test report was found positive for coronavirus," Bhopal commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava told PTI.

She is admitted to a hospital and being provided treatment as per the protocol, another official said, adding that the area where she resided is being sanitised. Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said there was no need to panic as standard protocols were immediately followed.

"Yesterday, as soon as we got information, they were advised to remain in quarantine. Her sample was collected and its result was found positive today. She was admitted to a hospital and her treatment has already begun," Pithode said.

The student's parents were also advised to be in quarantine and not to meet anyone, he said, adding that all precautionary measures were being taken.

Meanwhile, taking the matter seriously, the district administration has announced a 72-hour lock-down in Bhopal till March 24 midnight, Srivastava said.

"We are taking all precautions to ensure safety of the citizens and there is no need to panic, she added.

Pithode said that the locality, where the patient lives, has been sanitised and the family members have been quarantined.

This is the first case of coronavirus in the state capital, the collector said. Meanwhile, Bhopal district collector ordered the total lockdown of the district till the midnight of March 24. The people have been asked to stay inside the houses.

All the business establishments and markets will remain closed during this period. The borders of the district will be sealed and only vehicles engaged in essential services be allowed. Only emergency and essential services will be allowed.

