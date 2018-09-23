English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Case of Zika Virus Reported in Rajasthan After Woman Tests Positive: Official
The woman was admitted to Sawai Man Singh hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes, and weakness.
(File Photo/ Reuters) (Representative image)
Jaipur: An elderly woman from Jaipur was tested positive for Zika virus infection, officials of a medical college here said, adding it is a first such case in the state.
The woman was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes, and weakness. She was tested negative for dengue and swine flu.
On suspicion, samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to test for Zika virus and the report was positive, Dr U S Agrawal, principal of the SMS medical college said on Sunday.
"I believe this is the first case of Zika virus in the state," he said.
The woman, a resident of Shastri Nagar area here, was discharged a few days back after she was feeling better, Agrawal said.
The hospital administration has alerted the state Health Department, he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
